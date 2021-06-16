(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 16 giugno 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, 23,13106-13114
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01704G, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Nanna Myllys, Deanna Myers, Sabrina Chee, James N. Smith
Monomer properties affect to the formation and properties of clouds, and through it, Earth’s radiative balance.
