MOLECULAR PROBE DESIGN VIA THE “COVALENT-ASSEMBLY” PRINCIPLE

Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC00542H, Feature Article

Xiao Luo, Luyan Gu, Xuhong Qian, Youjun Yang

Fluorescent probes are useful molecular tools. We summarize the recent progress with the “covalent-assembly” design principle, which warrants high-performance fluorescence probes exhibiting a highly sensitive turn-on signal from the dark background.

