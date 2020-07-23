giovedì, Luglio 23, 2020
Breaking News

MESSAGE ON THE 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE WELLES DECLARATION

JOINT STATEMENT BY THE U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE AND THE MINISTERS OF…

JOINT STATEMENT BY THE U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE AND THE MINISTERS OF…

MESSAGE ON THE 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE WELLES DECLARATION

MESSAGE ON THE 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE WELLES DECLARATION

PRESS RELEASE: PM: UNION STRONGER THAN EVER

£589 MILLION TO KICKSTART RAIL UPGRADES ACROSS THE NORTH

DON’T GET PETFISHED: VETS AND CELEBRITIES LEAD PUBLIC WARNINGS AGAINST ‘CRUEL AND OPPORTUNIST’ LOCKDOWN PET SELLERS 

DO YOU NEED TO LEAVE YOUR HOME AREA TO ACHIEVE A BETTER…

MERCOLEDì 22 LUGLIO 2020 – 243ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

Agenparl

MOLECULAR NETWORKING ASSISTED DISCOVERY AND BIOSYNTHESIS ELUCIDATION OF THE ANTIMICROBIAL SPIROKETALS EPICOSPIROCINS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 23 luglio 2020

Two pairs of dibenzospiroketal racemates, (±)-epicospirocin A (1a/1b), (±)-1-epi-epicospirocin A (2a/2b), two (+)-enantiomers of aspermicrones, ent-aspermicrone B (3b) and ent-aspermicrone C (4b), together with two hemiacetal epimeric mixtures, epicospirocin B/1-epi-epicospirocin B (5/6) and epicospirocin C/1-epi-epicospirocin C (7/8) were investigated from the phytopathogenic fungus Epicoccum nigrum 09116 via MS/MS molecular networking guided isolation and chiral separation for the first time. A plausible epicospirocin biosynthetic pathway was elucidated through in silico gene function annotation together with knock-out experiments. This is the first report that has applied MS/MS molecular networking to identify intermediates correlated with a biosynthetic pathway.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/enEIE6TQQmM/D0CC03990J

Post collegati

MOLECULAR NETWORKING ASSISTED DISCOVERY AND BIOSYNTHESIS ELUCIDATION OF THE ANTIMICROBIAL SPIROKETALS EPICOSPIROCINS

Redazione

MAMMAL CELLS COULD STRUGGLE TO FIGHT SPACE GERMS

Redazione

SES-LIC–00789 – MCI COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES, LLC

Redazione

SES-ASG–00790 – TURNER MEDIA GROUP INC

Redazione

ITC-ASG-INTR2020-01961 – T3 COMMUNICATIONS INC

Redazione

ITC-214-INTR2020-01964 – MEGA ONLINE CORP

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More