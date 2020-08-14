MOLECULAR ENGINEERING OF PORPHYRIN-BASED HIERARCHICAL SUPERSTRUCTURE: PLANARITY CONTROL OF DISCOTIC METALLOMESOGEN FOR HIGH THERMAL CONDUCTIVITY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 14 agosto 2020
With the significance of heat management, recently, high thermal conducting polymers have attracted attention as promising polymeric matrix materials in miniaturized and flexible devices. Porphyrin-based reactive metallomesogens (PorV-x; x = -2H, -Ni, -Cu, and -Zn) were newly designed and synthesized for the fabrication of thermal conducting polymers. Self-assembled and subsequently polymerized PorV-x films exhibited excellent mechanical, chemical, and thermal stability. The thermal conducting properties of PorV-x films can be adjusted as desired by controlling the molecular planarity through metal core substitution. From the results of systematic experiments, it was realized that a deep understanding in correlation between supramolecular packing structure and thermal property is essential for the precise control of heat dissipating performance in advanced heat managing materials.
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/mh/~3/9akQ6mBnWPE/D0MH00966K