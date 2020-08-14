venerdì, Agosto 14, 2020
Breaking News

EU-U.S. RELATIONS IN A POST-PANDEMIC WORLD

PAKISTAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

PAKISTAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

PAKISTAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 14, 2020

ACCORDO TRA EMIRATI ARABI E ISRAELE: RAPPORTI DIPLOMATICI PER LA PACE IN…

“CONFUCIUS INSTITUTE U.S. CENTER” DESIGNATION AS A FOREIGN MISSION

“CONFUCIUS INSTITUTE U.S. CENTER” DESIGNATION AS A FOREIGN MISSION

LIBANO, MIGLIAIA DI GIOVANI CRISTIANI IN AZIONE DOPO LA CATASTROFE

PRESS RELEASE: PM’S MEETING WITH IRISH TAOISEACH MICHEáL MARTIN: 13 AUGUST 2020

Agenparl

MOLECULAR ENGINEERING OF PORPHYRIN-BASED HIERARCHICAL SUPERSTRUCTURE: PLANARITY CONTROL OF DISCOTIC METALLOMESOGEN FOR HIGH THERMAL CONDUCTIVITY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 14 agosto 2020

With the significance of heat management, recently, high thermal conducting polymers have attracted attention as promising polymeric matrix materials in miniaturized and flexible devices. Porphyrin-based reactive metallomesogens (PorV-x; x = -2H, -Ni, -Cu, and -Zn) were newly designed and synthesized for the fabrication of thermal conducting polymers. Self-assembled and subsequently polymerized PorV-x films exhibited excellent mechanical, chemical, and thermal stability. The thermal conducting properties of PorV-x films can be adjusted as desired by controlling the molecular planarity through metal core substitution. From the results of systematic experiments, it was realized that a deep understanding in correlation between supramolecular packing structure and thermal property is essential for the precise control of heat dissipating performance in advanced heat managing materials.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/mh/~3/9akQ6mBnWPE/D0MH00966K

Post collegati

MOLECULAR ENGINEERING OF PORPHYRIN-BASED HIERARCHICAL SUPERSTRUCTURE: PLANARITY CONTROL OF DISCOTIC METALLOMESOGEN FOR HIGH THERMAL CONDUCTIVITY

Redazione

EU-U.S. RELATIONS IN A POST-PANDEMIC WORLD

Redazione

GUIDANCE: CLOSING CERTAIN BUSINESSES AND VENUES IN ENGLAND

Redazione

DAVID BAMMAN WINS NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR HUMANITIES GRANT

Redazione

PHYSICAL DISTANCING SLOWED GROWTH OF COVID-19 IN UNITED STATES, STUDY SHOWS

Redazione

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DECLARES A HEAT ADVISORY FOR CUPERTINO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More