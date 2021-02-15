MOLECULAR ENGINEERING OF CARBAZOLE-ACRYLONITRILE FLUOROPHORE: SUBSTITUENT-DEPENDENT OPTICAL PROPERTIES AND MECHANOCHROMISM

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021

Controlling the fluorescence property of organic molecule in aggregation state and understanding the structure-activity relationship are important for developing excellent luminophors with tunable solid emission. Herein, a series of carbazole based donor/acceptor (D/A) type fluorophores functionalized with different substituents (-N(CH3)2, -H, -Br, -CN) were designed and synthesized. The optical measurements show that the compounds exhibit unique solid luminescence because the substituents influence the aggregated packing mode. Interestingly, the compounds CZ-H, CZ-Br, CZ-CN with -H, -Br, -CN substituent, display aggregation-induced emission (AIE) originating from the restriction of the molecular vibration and rotation. The compound CZ-N with -N(CH3)2 substituent exhibits crystallization-induced emission (CIE) deriving from the packing differences and an increase in crystallinity from amorphous to crystalline states. Furthermore, the N-butylcarbazole unit of CZ-N, CZ-H, CZ-Br and CZ-CN was replaced by N-bromidebutylcarbazole unit to obtain the corresponding polybromide compounds Br-CZ-N, Br-CZ-H, Br-CZ-Br, and Br-CZ-CN. Notably, the solid emission of these four compounds is largely red-shifted to longer wavelength regions (λFL = 558-618 nm) comparing to those without bromide substituent in the N-butyl chain of carbazole, owing to the bromine induced unique molecular conformation and packing arrangements in aggregation state. Moreover, because of the diverse fluorescence properties of the eight compounds in various aggregated forms, they possess reversibly fluorescence response to the transition of solid phases between crystalline and amorphous states under the mechanical force stimuli through breaking the multi-intermolecular interactions.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/YHih2Untqrk/D1CE00012H