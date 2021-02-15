lunedì, Febbraio 15, 2021

Agenparl

MOLECULAR ENGINEERING OF CARBAZOLE-ACRYLONITRILE FLUOROPHORE: SUBSTITUENT-DEPENDENT OPTICAL PROPERTIES AND MECHANOCHROMISM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021

Controlling the fluorescence property of organic molecule in aggregation state and understanding the structure-activity relationship are important for developing excellent luminophors with tunable solid emission. Herein, a series of carbazole based donor/acceptor (D/A) type fluorophores functionalized with different substituents (-N(CH3)2, -H, -Br, -CN) were designed and synthesized. The optical measurements show that the compounds exhibit unique solid luminescence because the substituents influence the aggregated packing mode. Interestingly, the compounds CZ-H, CZ-Br, CZ-CN with -H, -Br, -CN substituent, display aggregation-induced emission (AIE) originating from the restriction of the molecular vibration and rotation. The compound CZ-N with -N(CH3)2 substituent exhibits crystallization-induced emission (CIE) deriving from the packing differences and an increase in crystallinity from amorphous to crystalline states. Furthermore, the N-butylcarbazole unit of CZ-N, CZ-H, CZ-Br and CZ-CN was replaced by N-bromidebutylcarbazole unit to obtain the corresponding polybromide compounds Br-CZ-N, Br-CZ-H, Br-CZ-Br, and Br-CZ-CN. Notably, the solid emission of these four compounds is largely red-shifted to longer wavelength regions (λFL = 558-618 nm) comparing to those without bromide substituent in the N-butyl chain of carbazole, owing to the bromine induced unique molecular conformation and packing arrangements in aggregation state. Moreover, because of the diverse fluorescence properties of the eight compounds in various aggregated forms, they possess reversibly fluorescence response to the transition of solid phases between crystalline and amorphous states under the mechanical force stimuli through breaking the multi-intermolecular interactions.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/YHih2Untqrk/D1CE00012H

Post collegati

MOLECULAR ENGINEERING OF CARBAZOLE-ACRYLONITRILE FLUOROPHORE: SUBSTITUENT-DEPENDENT OPTICAL PROPERTIES AND MECHANOCHROMISM

Redazione

KONINGIN MáXIMA BRENGT DIGITAAL WERKBEZOEK AAN UNIVERSITEIT UTRECHT OVER BREDE WELVAART

Redazione

FABRICATION AND CHARACTERIZATION OF 3D PRINTABLE NANOCELLULOSE-BASED HYDROGELS FOR TISSUE ENGINEERING

Redazione

FLUORESCENCE QUENCHING MEDIATED DETECTION OF HYDROGEN PEROXIDE USING TUNGSTEN INCORPORATED GRAPHITIC CARBON NITRIDE NANOFLAKES

Redazione

VETERINARY MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): PROTEQ WEST NILE, WEST NILE FEVER VACCINE (LIVE RECOMBINANT), DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 05/08/2011, REVISION: 15, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: LIFE SCIENCE SECTOR DATA, 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More