MOLECULAR DESIGN OF A NON-FULLERENE ACCEPTOR ENABLES P3HT-BASED ORGANIC SOLAR CELL WITH 9.46% EFFICIENCY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 21 luglio 2020
The advantage in low cost makes P3HT one of the most attractive electron donors for photovoltaic applications, but the power conversion efficiency (PCE) of the P3HT-based organic solar cells (OSCs) remains low (7-8%). Herein, to modulate phase separation morphology so as to enhance the PCE in P3HT-based OSC, a new NFA, namely ZY-4Cl, is designed and synthesized by modifying the cyano-substituted end groups in BTP-4Cl. The P3HT:ZY-4Cl based OSC exhibits a significantly improved PCE of ~9.5%, which is a new record for the P3HT-based OSCs. Furthermore, two model compounds, TT-CN and TT-O, are synthesized to simulate the end groups of BTP-4Cl and ZY-4Cl, respectively. The calculated Flory-Huggins interaction parameter, the DSC and AFM results clearly indicate that the cyano-substituted compound TT-CN shows much stronger miscibility with P3HT compared to TT-O, the one without cyano groups. This molecular design strategy is also verified in the other two representative NFAs. Therefore, this work not only reports a NFA with a high PCE for P3HT-based OSC, but also suggests a guidance for the molecular design of NFAs from the aspect of morphology control.
You have access to this article
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/EE/~3/jU30GJtgOYI/D0EE01763A