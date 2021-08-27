(AGENPARL) – ven 27 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/27/2021 12:01 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Moldova on your Independence Day.As Moldova celebrates 30 years since declaring independence from the Soviet Union and a new government takes office with a mandate for institutional reform, we commend the Moldovan people for their continued efforts to forge a more prosperous and secure future.

The United States is proud to continue our support of a democratic and sovereign Moldova.Together, we share an unwavering commitment to strengthening democratic institutions, advancing judicial reform, promoting respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, and fostering economic growth.Our two countries have found success together over the last three decades, and we look forward to increasingly close cooperation.

We are grateful for our partnership and extend best wishes to the people of Moldova for a festive Independence Day celebration.

