MOLDOVA NATIONAL DAY

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I congratulate the people of Moldova as you celebrate your Independence Day.

Since 1991, the United States has been a dedicated partner to Moldova as you continue on the path toward economic prosperity, good governance, and European integration. The United States remains committed to Moldovas sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we will continue to play an active role in negotiations to resolve the Transnistria conflict. We are also proud of our collaboration in the fight against COVID-19.

Your presidential elections this fall will be an important milestone in Moldovas independence and democratic development. We look forward to free and fair elections that fully respect the will of the Moldovan people and meet international standards.

I wish you continued prosperity and success in the years ahead.

