22 Febbraio 2019
Breaking News

Incontro Formativo Riforma terzo Settore

MOL prepares LNG-fuelled tug for maiden operations in Osaka Bay

Incontro Value Chain Strategiche – 26 Febbraio 2019 (Roma – Milano)

Servizio civile universale

OSSERVATORIO CONGIUNTURALE ANCE – mercoledì 27 febbraio ore 10.30

15th Bulig Kablas Medical Mission helps Estehanons anew

Highlights – Publications’ Alert – Committee on Constitutional Affairs

Research Headlines – Radical computing rethink to save time and energy

Aktis 18th issue is available

In-situ fabrication of carbon dots-based lubricants using a facile ultrasonic approach

Image default
Agenparl English Economia Infrastrutture Social Network

MOL prepares LNG-fuelled tug for maiden operations in Osaka Bay

by Redazione Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – Global, ven 22 febbraio 2019

The truck-to-ship LNG bunkering operation for MOL’s newbuild tug boat, Ishin, took place in Sakai Senboku Port — it marks the…

Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1126360/MOL%20prepares%20LNGfuelled%20tug%20for%20maiden%20operations%20in%20Osaka%20Bay?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss

Related posts

Incontro Value Chain Strategiche – 26 Febbraio 2019 (Roma – Milano)

Redazione Redazione

OSSERVATORIO CONGIUNTURALE ANCE – mercoledì 27 febbraio ore 10.30

Redazione Redazione

15th Bulig Kablas Medical Mission helps Estehanons anew

Redazione Redazione

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More