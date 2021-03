(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UK), gio 04 marzo 2021 Analysis of data from a trial of more than 1,300 infants has found that increased application of moisturisers at three months of age was associated with a higher likelihood of developing allergies in infancy.

Fonte/Source: https://www.kcl.ac.uk/news/moisturisation-infants-development-food-allergies