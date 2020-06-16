martedì, Giugno 16, 2020
MOH URGES PEOPLE TO SEEK HEALTH INFORMATION FROM OFFICIAL AND RELIABLE SOURCES

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mar 16 giugno 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) highlighted the importance of getting health information from its official and reliable sources, as well as avoiding rumors and misinformation. Through an infographic published on its educational platform «Live Well», MOH has called on all members of society to seek health information from reliable sources, such as «Live Well» platform on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Telegram, MOH’s Twitter page​, in addition to COVID-19 Prevention website.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-15-003.aspx

