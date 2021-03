(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 21 marzo 2021 The national awareness campaign launched by the Ministry of Health (MOH) under the theme: #Take_a Step, with the participation of several parties, has received great interaction from all community members

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2021-03-19-001.aspx