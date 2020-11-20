MOH SIGNS MOU WITH KING SAUD MEDICAL CITY

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), ven 20 novembre 2020

​The Ministry of Health (MOH), represented by the Innovation Center, has signed a memo of understanding with King Saud Medical City with the aim of applying innovative and creative products and participation of the two sides in evaluating ideas and projects and measuring the quality of products. It also aims at identifying challenges and investment opportunities in the health field and exchanging scientific reports and researches in different health fields. The MoU comes in continuation of MOH’s efforts and endeavors to provide opportunities for the health staff to support and develop innovative and creative products.​

It is noteworthy that MOH’s Innovation Center is in charge of developing ideas and accelerating the implementation of qualitative projects, which aim at creating highly effective products to improve health care.

