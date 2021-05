(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 30 maggio 2021 According to MOH, the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for people over 60 years of age at the vaccination centers across the Kingdom.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2021-05-28-001.aspx