domenica, Agosto 30, 2020
Breaking News

TENSIONI NEL MEDITERRANEO ORIENTALE, APPELLO AL DIALOGO DI FRANCESCO

IL PAPA: IL PENSARE DI DIO NON è IL PENSARE DEL MONDO.…

KENYA, PRESUNTA CORRUZIONE FORNITURE ANTI-COVID. LEADER RELIGIOSI: ATTO IMMORALE

INCENDIO AD ALTOFONE, 400 EVACUATI. SOLIDARIETà DALL’ARCIVESCOVO DI MONREALE

SUDAN. MONSIGNOR TOMBE, SUL NILO INCORAGGIANTI LE PAROLE DEL PAPA

OGGI LA GIORNATA ONU PER LE VITTIME DELLE SPARIZIONI FORZATE

CHIESA DEL CROTONESE E ASSOCIAZIONI UNITE CONTRO L’NDRANGHETA

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #65

SULTANATE PRODUCES 47,000 TONS OF RED MEAT, 101,000 TONS OF FRESH MILK,…

ON THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER OF JAPAN SHINZO ABE

Agenparl

MOH REPORTS FURTHER DROP IN COVID-19 CRITICAL CASES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 30 agosto 2020

​According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 1,069 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported today (Friday) in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 312,924 confirmed cases, including 21,708 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 1,576 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. In addition, 1,148 cases have been recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 387,403 cases, all praise is due to Allah.​

About 44% of the new reported cases are females, and 56% are males. Only 4% of the cases are older persons, 11% are children, and 85% are adults. Also, 28 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 3,813, May Allah bestow His mercy upon them. Moreover, 60,195 new Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the Kingdom’s laboratories.

It is worth mentioning that MOH has called all people to keen to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against COVID-19, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area.

MOH reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-08-28-001.aspx

Post collegati

MOH REPORTS FURTHER DROP IN COVID-19 CRITICAL CASES

Redazione

INSTITUTIONAL CAPITAL: CLOSING THE ENERGY TRANSFORMATION INVESTMENT GAP

Redazione

MEASUREMENT AND MONITORING OF WATER SUPPLY TO BE DONE UNDER JAL JEEVAN MISSION

Redazione

KENYA, PRESUNTA CORRUZIONE FORNITURE ANTI-COVID. LEADER RELIGIOSI: ATTO IMMORALE

Redazione

COMPETENZE DEGLI AMMINISTRATORI

Redazione

30 AGO 2020 – BOOM DI CERTIFICATI ON LINE, SONO OLTRE 70MILA IN UN ANNO PARI AL 60% DEL TOTALE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More