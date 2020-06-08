MOH REPORTS 3,121 NEW COVID-19 CASES, REITERATES THE IMPORTANCE OF SOCIAL DISTANCING

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), lun 08 giugno 2020

​According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 3,121 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in the Kingdom today (Saturday); thus bringing the total number to 98,869 cases, including 26,402 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 1,484 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. Also, 1,175 cases have been recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 71,791 cases, all praise is due to Allah.

“The new confirmed cases include 46% Saudi citizens and 54% non-Saudi residents. About 31% of the cases are females, and 69% are males. Only 5% of the reported cases are older persons, 11% are children, and 84% are adults,” MOH stated.

MOH added that these new cases were distributed as follows: 900 in Riyadh, 572 in Jeddah, 279 in Makkah, 170 in Madinah, 149 in Dammam, 144 in Al-Hafouf, 121 in Al-Qatif, 86 in Khobar, 76 in Taif, 53 in Al-Mairz, 51 in Al-Muzahmiya, 49 in Jubail, 47 in Khamis Mushayt, 36 in Dhahran,28 in Al-Dariya, 26 in Buraidah, 24 in Ahad Rafaidah, 19 in Abha, 18 in Al-Kharj, 17 in Hotat Bani Tamin, 14 in Al-Jafr, 13 in Safwa, 13 in Jazan, 10 in Najran,10 in Wadi ad Dawasir, 9 in Yanbu, 9 in Dhahran Al-Janoub, 8 in Bisha, 8 in Tabuk, 7 in Wadi bin Hasheel, 7 in Ras Tanura, 7 in Arar, 7 Rafaie Al-Jamash, 6 in Mahayel Assir, 6 in Hafr Al-Batin, 6 in Afif, 6 in Al-Khasra, 6 in Shaqra, 5 in An Nuria, 5 in Hail, 5 in Adalam, 5 in Al-Qwaiya, 4 in Al-Namas, 4 in Tabal, 4 in Al-Sulayil, 3 in Al-Oyon, 3 in Al-Mikhwa, 3 in Al-Sahan, 3 in Tannuma, 3 in Al-Batha, 3 in Rabegh, 3 in Sharoura, 2 in Sakaka, 2 in Alola, 2 in Mahd adh Dhahab, 2 in Sabt Al-Alaya, 2 in Al-Khafji, 2 in Abqaiq, 2 in Abu Arish, 2 in Khulais, 2 in Layla, 2 in Ad Dawadmi, 2 in Al-Rain, 2 in Huraimla, 2 in Rowaidat Al-Aradh, and 1 case in Al-Baha, Al-Mandaq, Baljurashi, Tabarjal, Al-Muzalif, Al-Qunfudah, Namira, Al-Khurma, Al-Mehani, Misan, Sarat Abaidah, Al-Bashayer, Tathleeth, Qaryat Al-Olaya, Salwa, Al-Shimly, Al-Auidabi, Bish, Khabash, Al-Artawiya, Al-Bejadiya, Al-Majmaa, Marat, Sajir and Tumair. Moreover, 34 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 676.

Furthermore, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has jumped to 6,761,942 cases, of which 2,763,229 cases have recovered to date. As for the COVID-19 death toll, it has jumped to 395,409.

Besides, MOH has called all people to keen to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against coronavirus, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area.

MOH reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-06-001.aspx