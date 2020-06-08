MOH REPORTS 1,975 NEW COVID-19 CASES, STRESSES THE IMPORTANCE OF WEARING MASK WHEN LEAVING HOME

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), lun 08 giugno 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has called all people to keen to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against coronavirus, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area.

According to MOH, 1,975 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in the Kingdom today (Thursday); thus bringing the total number to 93,157 cases, including 23,581 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 1,381 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. Also, 806 cases have been recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 68,965 cases, all praise is due to Allah.

“The new confirmed cases include 52% Saudi citizens and 48% non-Saudi residents. About 68% of the cases are females, and 32% are males. Only 6% of the reported cases are older persons, 11% are children, and 83% are adults,” MOH stated.

MOH added that these new cases were distributed as follows: 675 in Riyadh, 286 in Makkah, 259 in Jeddah, 124 in Madinah, 112 in Al-Hafouf, 53 in Dammam, 49 in Al-Qatif, 42 in Taif, 36 in Tabuk, 31 in Jubail, 26 in Khobar, 21 in Baish, 17 in Al-Mubarraz, 17 in Hail, 15 in Khamis Mushayt, 15 in Khulays, 14 in Yanbu, 12 in Al-Kharj, 11 in Abha, 10 in Najran, 9 in Remah, 8 in Huraymila, 7 in Dhahran, 6 in Al-Jafr, 6 in Buraidah, 6 in Al Majma’ah, 5 in Abqaiq, 5 in Sharoura, 5 in Afif, 4 in Al Majaridah, 4 in Sabya, 4 in Diriyah, 4 in As Sulayyil, 4 in Sajer, 4 in Thadiq, 3 in Al-Oyoun, 3 in Al-Aqiq, 3 in Ahad Rafidah, 3 in Ras Tanura, 3 in Safwa, 3 in Jazan, 3 in Al-Quaiya, 3 in Dharma, 3 in Hotat bani Tamim, 2 in Qilwah, 2 in Muhayil Asir, 2 in Bisha, 2 in Baqaa, 2 in Layla, 2 in Ad Dawadmi, 2 in Al-Zulfi, 2 in Hotat Sudair, 2 in Rafaya Al-Gamsh, 2 in Shaqra, and 1 case in Al-Mandaq, Al-Qara, Baljurashi, Skaka, Alays, Al-Ola, Al-Qouz, Al-Mudhaylif, Al Nairyah, Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Darb, Al-Daier, Samtah, Al-Laith, Al-Kamil, Yadamah, Ad-Dilam, Al-Hareeq, Al-Khasra, Rwaidat Al-Ardh, Wadi ad dawasir and Duba. Moreover, 32 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 611.

Furthermore, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has jumped to 6,530,067 cases, of which 2,820,488 cases have recovered to date. As for the COVID-19 death toll, it has jumped to 386,392.

Regarding the lab tests in the Kingdom, new 16,246 lab tests have been conducted, bringing the total tests to date to 887,209.

MOH reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-04-005.aspx