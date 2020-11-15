domenica, Novembre 15, 2020
Agenparl

MOH RECORDS 441 COVID-19 NEW CASES, 454 RECOVERIES IN PAST 24 HOURS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 15 novembre 2020

​The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced today (Friday) that 441 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 352,601 confirmed cases, including 7,408 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 804 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. In addition, 454 new recoveries have been recorded, bringing the total recoveries to 339,568 cases, all praise is due to Allah.  ​

Also, 20 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 5,625, May Allah bestow His mercy upon them. Moreover, 64,461 new Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the Kingdom’s laboratories.

Hence, MOH has called on all people to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against COVID-19, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area.

MOH has reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms to visit «Tetamman» Clinics, which have been devoted by MOH to serving those who show COVID-19 symptoms or «Taakkad» Centers designated for those who do not show COVID-19 symptoms, or who develop mild symptoms after being in close contact with a confirmed case. The centers require a prior appointment through the «Sehaty» App.   Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-11-13-001.aspx

