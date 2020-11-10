martedì, Novembre 10, 2020
MOH RECORDS 392 COVID-19 NEW CASES, AND REITERATES CALL FOR COMPLIANCE WITH PRECAUTIONS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mar 10 novembre 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced today (Monday) that 492 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 350,984 confirmed cases, including 7,637 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 787 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. In addition, 402 new recoveries have been recorded, bringing the total recoveries to 337,788 cases, all praise is due to Allah. 

About 39% of the new reported cases are females, and 61% are males. Only 3% of the cases are older persons, 11% are children, and 86% are adults. Also, 19 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 5,559, May Allah bestow His mercy upon them. Moreover, 53,583 new Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the Kingdom’s laboratories.

Hence, MOH has called on all people to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against COVID-19, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area. 

MOH has reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app or visit «Tetamman» Clinics, which have been devoted by MOH to serving those who show COVID-19 symptoms. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-11-09-005.aspx

MOH RECORDS 392 COVID-19 NEW CASES, AND REITERATES CALL FOR COMPLIANCE WITH PRECAUTIONS

