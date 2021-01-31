MOH RECORDS 267 COVID-19 NEW CASES, 253 RECOVERIES ON FRIDAY

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 31 gennaio 2021

​The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced today (Friday) that 267 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 367,543 confirmed cases, including 2,169 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 355 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. In addition, 253 new recoveries have been recorded, bringing the total recoveries to 359,006 cases, all praise is due to Allah. Also, 2 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 6,368, May Allah bestow His mercy upon them. Moreover, 48,445 new Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the Kingdom’s laboratories. ​

Hence, MOH has called on all people to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against COVID-19, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area.

MOH has reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms to visit «Tetamman» Clinics, which have been devoted by MOH to serving those who show COVID-19 symptoms, or «Taakkad» Centers designated for those who do not show COVID-19 symptoms or who develop mild symptoms after being in close contact with a confirmed case, and a prior appointment through «Sehaty» App is required. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Centre, available 24/7. The Centre is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through the WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centres (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2021-01-29-001.aspx