(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 13 giugno 2021 The Ministry of Health (MOH) has warned people against complacency with precautionary measures, highlighting the importance of continuing to adhere to such measures; to ensure the safety of all members of society, Allah willing

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2021-06-12-001.aspx