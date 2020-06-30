MOH PROVIDES AWARENESS TIPS FOR TOURISTS AND TRAVELERS TO PREVENT COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mar 30 giugno 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has provided a number of health awareness tips for tourists and travelers to prevent Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). These tips are to follow when traveling and inside residence or places of entertainment, such as beaches, parks, and indoor places of entertainment. Also, these tips feature guidelines to follow when shopping, in the restaurant and at the cinema, as well as dealing with children when leaving home.

Through an awareness infographic published on its Twitter page and its educational platform: «Live Well», MOH has pointed out the importance of keeping physical distancing, calling 937-Service Center when contacting with a COVID-19 patient or developing its symptoms (coughing, high temperature, or shortness of breath), as well as wearing face masks, and maintaining hand hygiene by washing them with soap and water or using an alcohol-free hand sanitizer for 20 seconds.

Furthermore, MOH has called on everyone to significantly avoid handshakes, hugs, and touching eyes, nose or mouth. MOH, also, highlighted the importance of adhering to cough and sneeze etiquette by covering mouth and nose with a tissue and disposing them immediately after use, or coughing or sneezing at the bend of the elbow, then washing hands, keeping a safe physical distance of no less than two meters, as well as avoiding sharing personal items with others.

MOH reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-29-004.aspx