domenica, Luglio 5, 2020
Breaking News

NASA, IL RADAR INDICA CHE LA LUNA E’ RICCA DI METALLI. ESTRAZIONE…

FORMULA 1, SPADAFORA: FORZA FERRARI, ORGOGLIO ITALIANO

SICUREZZA, SALVINI: AGGRESSIONI DI IMMIGRATI CONTRO ASSISTENTI SOCIALI, CARABINIERI E AVVOCATI. SERVONO…

DON ALBERTO “STAR DEL WEB”: IN RETE SEGUENDO IL CONCILIO

IL PAPA: CESSATE IL FUOCO GLOBALE E IMMEDIATO, PER CURARE LA PANDEMIA

UN MAGISTERO PER LA PACE E CONTRO L’IPOCRISIA

FRANCESCO: NON I POTENTI MA GLI OPPRESSI COSTRUISCONO “LA NUOVA UMANITà”

BIMBI E COVID-19. I CONSIGLI DEL BAMBINO GESù PER PROTEGGERLI

​​​​​DL RILANCIO, PEZZOPANE (PD) ALTRI 30 MILIONI PER ENTI PUBBLICI E IMPRESE…

CONFERENZA ECCLESIALE AMAZZONICA, GESTO D’AMORE DELLA CHIESA

Agenparl

MOH: PROPER USE OF FACE MASK INCREASES ITS EFFICIENCY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 05 luglio 2020

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), wearing a face mask properly increases its efficiency. Through a video clip​ posted on its Twitter page and its educational platform: «Live Well», MOH has presented the correct way of wearing cloth face masks, highlighting that masks, whether handmade or sold from the market, should have several layers. MOH has advised the public to wash hands or sanitize them well before wearing a face mask, make sure that it is clean and safe to wear, grab it from its side ropes when putting on, as well as ensuring that the mouth, nose and chin are covered. Besides, MOH has underlined the necessity to wear a face mask when leaving home or communicating with others, and when one wants to remove the face mask, hands should be cleaned well first, and the face mask should be removed by holding its side ropes, then the cloth face mask should be washed properly.

MOH has reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-07-04-003.aspx

Post collegati

MOH: PROPER USE OF FACE MASK INCREASES ITS EFFICIENCY

Redazione

A WINDING PATH: TOTAL FORCE RECRUITER FOLLOWS UNUSUAL ROAD TO SUCCESS

Redazione

UNION HOME MINISTER SHRI AMIT SHAH AND RAKSHA MANTRI SHRI RAJNATH SINGH VISIT THE 1000 BED WITH 250 ICU BEDS SARDAR VALLABH BHAI PATEL COVID19 HOSPITAL

Redazione

MOH: 2,199 ICU BEDS ADDED TO KINGDOM HOSPITALS IN 90 DAYS

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS: RICCARDI, ZERO CONTAGI, DECESSI, RICOVERI TER. INTENSIVE

Redazione

RIYADH: AFIF GENERAL HOSPITAL ENHANCED WITH MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More