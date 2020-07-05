MOH: PROPER USE OF FACE MASK INCREASES ITS EFFICIENCY

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 05 luglio 2020

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), wearing a face mask properly increases its efficiency. Through a video clip​ posted on its Twitter page and its educational platform: «Live Well», MOH has presented the correct way of wearing cloth face masks, highlighting that masks, whether handmade or sold from the market, should have several layers. MOH has advised the public to wash hands or sanitize them well before wearing a face mask, make sure that it is clean and safe to wear, grab it from its side ropes when putting on, as well as ensuring that the mouth, nose and chin are covered. Besides, MOH has underlined the necessity to wear a face mask when leaving home or communicating with others, and when one wants to remove the face mask, hands should be cleaned well first, and the face mask should be removed by holding its side ropes, then the cloth face mask should be washed properly.

MOH has reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-07-04-003.aspx