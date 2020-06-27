MOH: PLASMA FROM PEOPLE WHO RECOVERED FROM COVID-19 COULD SAVE LIVES

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), sab 27 giugno 2020

On Tuesday, the Assistant Minister of Health and MOH spokesman, Dr. Muhammad Al-Abdulaali, held the daily COVID-19 briefing, which also hosted Dr. Hani Hassan Al-Hashimi, oncology and hematology consultant, and head of the Oncology Center at King Fahad Specialist Hospital in Dammam.

The MOH spokesman noted that 3,139 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the Kingdom, bringing the total cases in to 164,144 cases, including 52,913 active cases, receiving the medical care they may need. Of these, there are 2,122 critical cases, whereas the health condition of the rest is stable.

Al-Abdulaali mentioned that, of the new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 393 were reported in Jeddah, 301 in Dammam, 299 in Riyadh, 277 in Makkah, 237 in Al-Qatif, 178 in Al-Khobar, 165 in Al-Dhahran, 156 in Madinah, 122 in Khamis Mishait, 117 in Taif, 107 in Hail, 91 in Abha, 70 in Najran, 45 in Wadi Al-Dawasser, 42 in Buraidah, 42 in Hafr Al-Batin, 30 in in Baqiq, 28 Al-Jobail, 25 in Bisha, 20 in Mahayel Assir, 19 in Unaizah, 18 in Ras Tannourah, 18 in Tabuk, 17 in Jazan, 14 in Al-Bukairiah, 14 in Bariq, 14 in Bish, 12 in Al-Maddah, 12 in Uhud Rufaidah, 12 in Rimah, 10 in Al-Mubriz, 10 in Al-Mithnab, 10 in Al-Rass, 10 in Safwi, 9 in Yanbu, 9 in Al-Harjah, 9 in Rafaye Al-Jamsh, 8 in Dhahran Al-Janoub, 7 in Al-Badaye, 7 in Tathlith, 6 in Al-Nimas, 6 in Rijal Alma, 6 in Al-Bashayer, 6 in Al-Nuairiyah, 5 in Mahd Al-Thahab, 5 in Oyoun Al-Jawa, 5 in Al-Sahan, 5 in Dhulm, 5 in Abu Arish, 5 in Yudmah, 5 in Al-Kharj, 5 in Namira, 4 in Rania, 4 in Al-Qaisoumah, 4 in Wathilan, 3 in Wadi Bin Hishbel, 3 in Samouda, 3 in Al-Shemli, 3 in Al-Edabi, 3 in Samitah, 3 in Sharourah, 2 in Dariah, 2 in Riyadh Al-Khabra, 2 in Al-Mahani, 2 in Wuqia, 2 in Billasmar, 2 in Sarat Ubaidah, 2 in Al-Khafji, 2 in Mulaijah, 2 in Qaryat Al-Ulya, 2 in Uraierah, 2 in Rabigh, 2 in Al-Kamil, and one case in Al-Hofuf, Al-Himnah, Al-Eis, Al-Ula, Badr, Uqlat Al-Soqour, Al-Qouz, Al-Muzeilef, Theriban, Al-Qahma, Al-Saeeran, Al-Shinaq, Al-Darb, Al-Dayer, Al-Harth, Sebia, Uhud Al-Masarha, Badr Al-Janoub, Rafaa, Huraimela, Nafiy, Ruwaidat Al-Ard, Shaqraa, and Al-Bide’.

According to Al-Abdulaali, the number of new recoveries has amounted to 4,710, bringing the total recoveries to date to 109,885. And 39 new deaths were reported, bringing the total deaths to 1,346. And 27,253 new COVID-19 tests have been conducted, bringing the total tests to 1,407,508 tests.

We are returning to normal life, said Dr. Al-Abdulaali, but are doing so with caution. He recommended a set of measures to consider at this juncture. These include ablution at home, rather than in the mosque, bringing personal stuff to the mosque, putting on face masks, keeping at a reasonable distance from one another, and avoiding crowding while getting into our out of the mosque, as well as sitting in the back seat when taking a taxi.

According to Dr. Al-Abdulaali, anyone who has symptoms or wants an assessment can use the self-assessment service on ‘Mawid’ application. Citizens who have questions can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937 Call Center, available 24/7. The call center is now made closer to everyone than ever. Citizens can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp application on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

The MOH spokesman stated that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has jumped to 9,100,994 cases, of which 4,540,947 cases have recovered to date. As for the COVID-19 death toll, it has jumped to 472,703.

For his part, Dr. Hani Al-Hashimi, oncology and hematology consultant, and head of the Oncology Center at King Fahad Specialist Hospital in Dammam, stressed that research is improving healtcare services worldwide. He gave a detailed account of treating COVID-19 patients with the plasma taken from those recovered.

He explained that it is a sophisticated process make up of two major parts: selection of donors, and selection of the cases to be treated. COVID-19 antibodies are what physicians and researchers are looking for, he said. And after conducting all the necessary tests, the patients who would make the make the most of the plasma are selected. So far, we over 400 plasma donors, and over 80 patients treated with plasma.

