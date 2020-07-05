domenica, Luglio 5, 2020
MOH: OVER HALF A MILLION BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS AND «TAKKAD» CENTERS TO DATE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 05 luglio 2020

​According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), since their launch to date, «Tetamman» Clinics and «Takkad» Centers have served more than half a million beneficiaries across the Kingdom. “The «Tetamman» Clinics are designated to provide the necessary healthcare services for those who develop COVID-19 symptoms, such as sore throat, coughing, shortness of breath, and fever. These clinics (totaling 235), which are available at some hospitals and healthcare centers across the kingdom, receive patients without prior appointments. These clinics have served 208,000 beneficiaries so far,” MOH stated.

MOH added that «Takkad» Centers are designated for those who do not show COVID-19 symptoms, or who develop mild symptoms after being in close contact with a confirmed case. The centers provide COVID-19 Screening Services, requiring a prior appointment through «Sehaty». These centers have served 357,000 beneficiaries so far.

These centers are currently available at some healthcare centers and will be launched in the next few days at all regions of the Kingdom. MOH underlined that the lab tests show the duration of the virus and the categories in which it affect, help to early detect these cases, stop the infection, and prevent its outbreaks.

