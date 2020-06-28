domenica, Giugno 28, 2020
Breaking News

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #55

CS_ISTRUZIONE, AZZOLINA PARTECIPA ALLA RIUNIONE DEI MINISTRI DEL G20

IL PRESIDENTE DELLA CONFERENZA EPISCOPALE TEDESCA IN UDIENZA DAL PAPA

CARCERI, SALVINI: AGENTI AGGREDITI OVUNQUE MA DAVANTI AL GIUDICE ANDRANNO DUE POLIZIOTTI

DIRETTORIO CATECHESI, MARTINEZ: SINTESI DEL MAGISTERO DEL PAPA

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH PM MORAWIECKI OF POLAND: 27 JUNE 2020

COMUNICATO: PARTECIPAZIONE ITALIA A PROGRAMMA UE 2020, AUDIZIONE GUALTIERI E SAVONA –…

COMUNICATO: EMERGENZA COVID-19 E FASE 2, AUDIZIONE ROCCA, PRESIDENTE CROCE ROSSA –…

COMUNICATI: AUTONOMIE TERRITORIALI, AUDIZIONE ANCI – MARTEDì ALLE 12 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: COVID-19 E POLITICHE IMMIGRAZIONE, AUDIZIONE MINISTRA LAMORGESE – MARTEDì ALLE 14…

Agenparl

MOH: «OF_YOU_I_AM_PROUD» CAMPAIGN TO THANK HEALTH PRACTITIONERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 28 giugno 2020

​The Ministry of Health (MOH) has interacted with the community campaign «Of_You_I_Am_Proud» (meaning in Arabic: #بك_أفخر). Through a tweet published on its Twitter a page, MOH stated: “Share, via this hashtag, to thank a health practitioner you know. Their efforts and sacrifices are appreciated by everyone”.

This comes in appreciation of the health practitioners’ efforts amid Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This campaign, launched by the community, focuses on the humanitarian nature, targeting health practitioners for expressing pride of their great efforts and sacrifices to control COVID-19 pandemic; in order to preserve the health of citizens and residents. Also, the campaign seeks to involve all segments of society in conveying a message of thanks and appreciation, through a number of publications, to health practitioners.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-26-003.aspx

Post collegati

MOH: «OF_YOU_I_AM_PROUD» CAMPAIGN TO THANK HEALTH PRACTITIONERS

Redazione

29/07/2020: EXPORT OF SALMON, WEEK 30 2020

Redazione

29/07/2020: COST INDEX FOR ROAD GOODS TRANSPORT, Q2 2020

Redazione

29/07/2020: BASIS FOR EMPLOYERS’ NATIONAL INSURANCE CONTRIBUTIONS, JUNE 2020

Redazione

ENHANCING DIALOGUE AMONG COUNTRIES WITH HIGH SHARES OF RENEWABLES

Redazione

В Республике Тыва прошло торжественное открытие всеармейского этапа конкурса «Военное ралли»

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More