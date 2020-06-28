MOH: «OF_YOU_I_AM_PROUD» CAMPAIGN TO THANK HEALTH PRACTITIONERS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 28 giugno 2020

​The Ministry of Health (MOH) has interacted with the community campaign «Of_You_I_Am_Proud» (meaning in Arabic: #بك_أفخر). Through a tweet published on its Twitter a page, MOH stated: “Share, via this hashtag, to thank a health practitioner you know. Their efforts and sacrifices are appreciated by everyone”.

This comes in appreciation of the health practitioners’ efforts amid Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This campaign, launched by the community, focuses on the humanitarian nature, targeting health practitioners for expressing pride of their great efforts and sacrifices to control COVID-19 pandemic; in order to preserve the health of citizens and residents. Also, the campaign seeks to involve all segments of society in conveying a message of thanks and appreciation, through a number of publications, to health practitioners.

