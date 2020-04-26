domenica, Aprile 26, 2020
Breaking News

BAMBINO GESù, VACCINAZIONI. ATTIVO IL SERVIZIO DI CONSULENZA A DISTANZA

NIGERIA: ARRESTATI GLI ASSASSINI DEL SEMINARISTA MICHAEL NNADI RAPITO E UCCISO A…

SCUOLE CATTOLICHE (FIDAE): DETRARRE LE RETTE DELLE FAMIGLIE PER SALVARE IL SISTEMA…

STATE LEADERSHIP AND THE DEFENCE FORCES HONOUR NATIONAL VETERANS’ DAY ON 27…

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #28

IL PAPA PREGA PER CHI è TRISTE PERCHé è SOLO O è…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2435 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2477 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2435 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2414 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

MOH: MAWID SERVICE AVAILABLE FREE OF CHARGE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 26 aprile 2020

​The ministry of Health (MOH), in cooperation with the Communication and Information Technology Commission (CITC), has announced that the “Mawid” Service is now available free of charge without consuming data whether via an app or website. The beneficiary can use the self-assessment tool to check his health in relation to the novel coronavirus symptoms. MOH has called on the private sector companies to urge their employees to access the “Mawid” Service to ensure their safety via the self-assessment tool.​

Underlining the importance of the service, MOH stressed that it is available for all whether citizens or residents, in Arabic and English. The self-assessment can be performed daily to check your health and for those around you to ensure their safety.

It is to be noted that the self-assessment comes in continuation of the precautionary measures and awareness initiatives to combat the Coronavirus and curb its spread in order to maintain the health and safety of citizens and residents.  

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-04-24-002.aspx

Post collegati

MOH: MAWID SERVICE AVAILABLE FREE OF CHARGE

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS MARCHE: AGGIORNAMENTO DATI DAL GORES – TAMPONI 26 APRILE ORE 9

Redazione

NEWS STORY: AN OPEN LETTER TO VETS TO MARK WORLD VET DAY.

Redazione

DIRITTO INTERNAZIONALE E DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA A.A. 2019/2020 – APPELLO DI APRILE

Redazione

RICEVIMENTO A DISTANZA

Redazione

STATE LEADERSHIP AND THE DEFENCE FORCES HONOUR NATIONAL VETERANS’ DAY ON 27 APRIL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More