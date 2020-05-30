sabato, Maggio 30, 2020
MOH LAUNCHES THIRD STAGE OF EXPANDED TESTING TO EVALUATE COVID-19 SPREAD

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), sab 30 maggio 2020

​The Ministry of Health (MOH) will start today (Friday) the third stage of expanded testing to evaluate the COVID-19 spread rate in the Kingdom. At first, the testing will be conducted in Makkah and Madinah, to be followed by Riyadh next week and then the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.

Recently, MOH has announced its intention to launch the third stage of its expanded testing to assess the general spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Kingdom. This step comes as a continuation of the precautionary and preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus and preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents.

MOH stressed that the third stage will not include COVID-19 testing inside houses or by visiting residences. Instead, it will be implemented through several other outlets. It will establish drive-through centers for testing people inside their cars in several cities while also offering testing services at primary health care centers. Citizens and residents will be allowed to book appointments to collect their own test samples through the electronic application “Sehaty”.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-05-29-001.aspx

