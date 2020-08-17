lunedì, Agosto 17, 2020
MOH LAUNCHES NEW BLOOD DONATION VEHICLES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), lun 17 agosto 2020

In the presence of HE the Health Minister, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has inaugurated today (Monday) new blood donation vehicles. This step comes as a part of MOH’s efforts to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and to achieve self-sufficiency through voluntary donation at blood banks across the Kingdom. According to MOH, the blood donation vehicles will enable the blood banks to reach donors where ever they are, to boost the culture of blood donation and to increase the number of voluntary and regular donors.

It pointed out that 24 world-class blood donation vehicles enhanced with cutting-edge blood donation devices will be distributed to central blood banks across the Kingdom. The first batch will soon be distributed to 10 health regions, while the remaining 14 vehicles will be imported and distributed to the other regions during the coming months. 

It is noteworthy that there are 221 blood banks in the Kingdom, including 24 central banks, 105 branch blood banks and 83 blood transfusion centers. Over the past year, the number of blood donors has amounted to 345,693 male and female donors.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-08-17-003.aspx

