MOH LAUNCHES AWARENESS CAMPAIGN TO URGE COMPLIANCE WITH PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 07 febbraio 2021

​The Ministry of Health (MOH) has launched today (Sunday) an awareness campaign under the theme “Natawan ma Natahawan” (which means we cooperate not relax in implementing the measures), with the aim of reminding all community members about the importance of abiding by the precautionary and preventive measures, including wearing the face mask, avoiding handshake, maintaining social distancing,  sanitizing hands and keeping a safe distance from others in order to maintain their health and safety and curb the spread of COVID-19 infection. Several awareness products and video clips on the compliance with precautionary measures will be published on social media sites. ​

This step comes in continuation of the COVID-19 awareness campaign launched by MOH in conjunction with the outbreak of the virus, under the theme “Prevent Coronavirus”. It aims to educate all members of society about the new Coronavirus. It also guides them towards correct behaviors that contribute to preventing the disease and limiting its spread, in order to maintain the health and safety of all community members.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2021-02-06-002.aspx

