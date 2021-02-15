MOH LAUNCHES AWARENESS CAMPAIGN: «SUPPORT THEM»

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), lun 15 febbraio 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has launched an awareness campaign under the theme: «Support Them», targeting people, who have direct impact on the high-risk groups seem to be more vulnerable to complications of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), most notably: the elderly, obese individuals, and those people with chronic diseases.

The campaign includes urging these influential people to adhere to precautionary measures, such as: wearing a facemask, keeping a safe distance, sanitizing hands, and getting a COVID-19 vaccine; in order for them to support those high-risk groups, especially amid this critical period of coronavirus cases spike.

Besides, the campaign aims at reminding the high-risk groups with the need to adhere to precautionary measures and the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to lowering the infection rate among the high-risk groups, Allah Willing.

‬

This campaign comes in continuation of the COVID-19 awareness-raising efforts carried out by MOH to educate all society members about COVID-19 and guide them to proper educational behaviors that contribute to preventing its spread; to maintain their health and safety.

​

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2021-02-14-009.aspx