mercoledì, Luglio 22, 2020
MOH INVITES PEOPLE TO AVAIL «COVID-19 PREVENTION» WEBSITE

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mer 22 luglio 2020

​MOH has invited all members of society to visit and benefit from «COVID-19 Prevention» website, which is the main platform for health awareness. It features all reliable health information about Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), including the daily statistics on the accumulative number, new cases, recoveries, in addition to death toll due to COVID-19 across the kingdom.

The website monitors all information and publications being posted on all social media platforms, in addition to all raising health awareness among community members and maintaining the health and safety of citizens and residents. The website includes a number of topics, such as: COVID-19 definition, its symptoms, way to contact with 937-Service Center, how to conduct a self-assessment, methods of infection prevention and control, in addition to other educational health tips and guidelines. 

The website also includes infographics, videos, educational guidelines, and FAQs, as well as being available in various languages, namely: English, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Afghani, Filipino, Indonesian, in addition to Arabic.

This initiative comes in continuation of MOH’s efforts and as part of its precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19; for maintaining citizens and residents’ health.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-07-21-006.aspx

