MOH: ICU BED CAPACITY INCREASED BY 68% AT MAKKAH HOSPITALS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 26 luglio 2020

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the ICU bed capacity has been increased by 68% at Makkah Hospitals. This step comes as part of MOH’s efforts to upgrade the standards of health services in the region, in such a manner that meets citizens’ needs.

It is worth mentioning that MOH has recently enhanced various hospitals throughout the Kingdom with 2,800 ICU beds within 90 days; with a view to providing the highest degree of protection and safety to citizens and residents. Also, this step comes in continuation of applying the highest prevention standards and taking proactive preventive measures to control Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-07-23-008.aspx