MOH: ICU BED CAPACITY INCREASED BY 57% AT AL-QASSIM HOSPITALS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), gio 23 luglio 2020

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the ICU bed capacity has been increased by 57% at Al-Qassim Hospitals. This step comes in line with MOH’s efforts to upgrade the standards of health services in the region, in such a manner that meets the health needs of citizens.

It is worth mentioning that MOH has recently enhanced various hospitals throughout the Kingdom with 2,800 ICU beds within 90 days; with a view to protecting the safety of citizens and residents. Also, this step comes in continuation of applying the highest prevention standards and taking proactive preventive measures to control Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-07-23-007.aspx

