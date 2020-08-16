domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
MOH: ICU BED CAPACITY INCREASED BY 43% AT RIYADH HOSPITALS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 16 agosto 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has increased the ICU bed capacity at Riyadh hospitals by 43%. This step comes as part of MOH’s efforts to upgrade the standards of health services in the region; in such a manner that meets health needs of citizens and residents.

It is worth mentioning that MOH has recently enhanced various hospitals throughout the Kingdom with about 3,500 ICU beds within 90 days; with a view to providing the highest degree of protection and safety to citizens and residents. Also, this step comes in continuation of applying the highest prevention standards and taking proactive preventive measures to control Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-08-14-002.aspx

