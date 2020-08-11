MOH: ICU BED CAPACITY INCREASED BY 129% AT HAIL HOSPITALS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mar 11 agosto 2020

​The Ministry of Health (MOH) has increased the ICU bed capacity at Hail hospitals by 129%. This step comes as part of MOH’s efforts to upgrade the standards of health services in the region, in such a manner that meets citizens’ health needs.

It is worth mentioning that MOH has recently enhanced various hospitals throughout the Kingdom with about 3,500 ICU beds within 90 days; with a view to providing the highest degree of protection and safety to citizens and residents. Also, this step comes in continuation of applying the highest prevention standards and taking proactive preventive measures to control Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

