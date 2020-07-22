MOH: ICU BED CAPACITY INCREASED BY 129% AT AL-BAHA HOSPITALS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mer 22 luglio 2020

​According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the ICU bed capacity have been increased by 129% at Al-Baha Hospitals. This step comes in line with MOH’s efforts to upgrade the standards of health services in the region, in such a manner that meets the health needs of citizens.

It is worth mentioning that MOH has recently enhanced various hospitals throughout the Kingdom with 2,800 ICU beds within 90 days; with a view to protecting the safety of citizens and residents, and in continuation of applying the highest prevention standards and taking proactive preventive measures to control Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-07-21-001.aspx