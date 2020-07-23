giovedì, Luglio 23, 2020
MOH GEARS UP FOR THIS YEAR’S HAJJ SEASON

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), gio 23 luglio 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) keeps on intensifying its preparations and readiness of its health facilities to provide health care for pilgrims during the Hajj season of this year (1441H.), amid Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Ministry has prepared a number of health facilities in the holy sites; to provide medical care to pilgrims. These facilities featured Mona Al Wadi Hospital, Healthcare Center No. 29 in Arafat, a field hospital, a mobile clinic, six highly equipped ambulances and three clinics at pilgrims’ residences.

Also, a number of medical and technical staff are involved in providing health services to pilgrims. MOH has stepped up its preparation to deal with cases of heat exhaustion and other heat-related ailments that are expected to occur with rising temperatures this year. It has equipped its facilities in the holy sites to receive and handle cases of heat exhaustion and sunstroke. It has provided water-spray fans that are effective in reducing cases of heat stress and heatstroke.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-07-22-006.aspx

