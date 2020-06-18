giovedì, Giugno 18, 2020
MOH: EMERGENCY MEDICAL PERMIT DURING CURFEW CAN BE REQUESTED VIA (TAWAKKALNA) APP

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), gio 18 giugno 2020

​​The Ministry of Health (MOH) has called on those with a high fever only to take advantage of the services provided by (Tetamman) Clinics spread across the Kingdom. Also, an emergency medical permit during curfew hours can be obtained via (Tawakkalna) App.  

MOH has devoted (Tetamman) Clinics to serving individuals who want to check on their health when they show COVID-19 symptoms such as fever and shortness of breath. The clinics receive patients without an advance appointment. They can inquire about the clinics location via (Tetamman) website.

The service enables individuals to view the nearby clinics, which receive them without appointments. The clinics are available 24/7. 

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-16-002.aspx

