(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mar 01 giugno 2021 MOH spokesman, Dr. Muhammed Al-Abdulaali, said that the Ministry continues to monitor the curve of COVID-19 cases, with hopes to see a positive trend that results from the demand on the vaccine,

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2021-05-30-007.aspx