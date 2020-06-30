MOH: COVID-19 RECOVERY RATE INCREASED OVER THE PAST MONTH FROM 1,500 TO 3,000-4,000 RECOVERIES A DAY

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mar 30 giugno 2020

On Sunday, the Assistant Minister of Health and MOH spokesman, Dr. Muhammad Al-Abdulaali, held the daily COVID-19 briefing, which also hosted the Executive Director General of the Saudi Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Weqaya), Dr. Abdullah Al-Quwizani.

The MOH spokesman noted that 3,989 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the Kingdom, bringing the total cases in to 182,493 cases, including 56,187 active cases, receiving the medical care they may be in need of. Of these, there are 2,277 critical cases, whereas the health condition of the rest is stable.

Al-Abdulaali mentioned that, of the new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 487 cases were reported in Hofuf, 389 in Riyadh, 320 in Dammam, 310 in Makkah, 275 in Taif, 186 in Madinah, 183 in Al-Mubarraz, 171 in Khamis Mishait, 151 in Al-Qatif, 121 in Jeddah, 120 in Abha, 104 in Hafr Al-Batin, 90 in Najran, 78 in Al-Dhahran, 76 in Al-Khobar, 74 in Safwi, 73 in Bisha, 51 in Mahayel Assir, 50 in Buraidah, 46 in Al-Jubail, 41 in Hail, 34 in Unaizah, 25 in Tabuk, 23 in Wadi Al-Dawasser, 20 in Yanbu, 20 in Jazan, 18 in Sharurah, 17 in Baqiq, 16 in Abu Arish, 16 in Samitah, 15 in Al-Rass, 15 in Rijal Alma, 15 in Sebia, 13 in Al-Majardah, 13 in Al-Nimas, 12 in Al-Kharj, 11 in Al-Asiah, 10 in Dhahran Al-Janoub, 10 in Bish, 10 in Rabigh, 9 in Al-Jafr, 9 in Mahd Al-Thahab, 8 in Al-Baha, 8 in Billasmar, 8 in Ras Tannourah, 7 in Al-Mikhwah, 7 in Al-Bukairiyah, 7 in Al-Mithnab, 7 in Oyoun Al-Jawa, 7 in Riyadh Al-Khabra, 7 in Uhud Rufaidah, 7 in Al-Nuairiyah, 7 in Arar, 6 in Al-Nabhaniyah, 6 in Al-Bashayer, 6 in Sabt Al-Elaya, 6 in Uhud Al-Masarha, 6 in Hotat Bani Tamim, 6 in Sajir, 6 in Thadiq, 5 in Biljarshi, 5 in Qiya, 5 in Sarat Ubaidah, 5 in Tannoumah, 5 in Hobouna, 5 in Rafaye’ Al-Jamsh, 4 in Al-Badaye’, 4 in Al-Maddah, 4 in Khulais, 3 in Al-Hanakiyah, 3 in Dhuryah, 3 in Al-Muzailef, 3 in Rania, 2 in Al-Qura, 2 in Sakaka, 2 in Tabarjal, 2 in Theriban, 2 in Al-Khurmah, 2 in Al-Moya, 2 in Al-Sahan, 2 in Dhulm, 2 in Salwa, 2 in Al-Qaisoumah, 2 in Al-Shinan, 2 in Al-Aredah, 2 in Al-Tuwal, 2 in Al-Shebah, 2 in Rafha, and one case in Al-Aqiq, Al-Mandaq, Qulwah, Domat Al-Jandal, Al-Ula, Khaibar, Qusaiba, Uqlat Al-Soqour, Al-Qouz, Al-Mahani, Al-Furshah, Tibalah, Al-Khafji, Al-Raq’i, Al-Hayet, Al-Shemli, Al-Darb, Al-Mawsim, Al-Raith, Dhamad, Faifa, Al-Kamil, Badr Al-Janoub, Thar, Yudmah, Al-Dawadmi, Wethilan and Al-Bad’.

According to Al-Abdulaali, the number of new recoveries has amounted to 2,627, bringing the total recoveries to date to 124,755. And 40 new deaths were reported, bringing the total deaths to 1,551. The total laboratory tests conducted in the Kingdom has reached 1,608,025 tests. And of the confirmed reported today, 35% are females and 65% are males. Only 5% of the reported cases are older persons, 11% are children, and 84% are adults.

The MOH spokesman revealed that there are currently 2000-2500 critical cases. While this is still a large number, he said, it seems that more and more cases are becoming stable. We are following them up on a daily basis, leveraging from the support of the national centers specialized in this area. We have also recently noticed a relative rise in the infection rate. This makes us alert, reiterates the importance of adhering to the prescribed guidelines and preventive measures. As for recoveries, a significant rise has also been reported over the past month, from 1,500 up to 3,000 or 4,000 cases a day.

According to Dr. Al-Abdulaali, anyone who has symptoms or wants an assessment can use the self-assessment service on ‘Mawid’ application. Citizens who have questions can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937 Call Center, available 24/7. The call center is now made closer to everyone than ever. Citizens can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp application on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Concluding, Dr. Al-Abdulaali mentioned that the total confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide have risen to 9,994,206 cases. The number of recoveries has also amounted to 5,062,145, while the death toll has jumped to 499,024.

For his part, the Executive Director General of the Saudi Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Weqaya), Dr. Abdullah Al-Quwizani, stressed that the preventive health protocols are instrumental for curbing the outbreak. Social distancing, face mask, and coughing and sneezing etiquette will protect us from contracting the virus, Allah willing! He called on everyone to show a sense of responsibility, to protect themselves, and save others’ lives.

