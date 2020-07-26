MOH: COVID-19 PRESS CONFERENCE TO BE SUSPENDED UNTIL AFTER EID AL-ADHA HOLIDAYS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 26 luglio 2020

The Assistant Minister of Health and MOH spokesman, Dr. Muhammad Al-Abdulaali, has congratulated HRH the Crown Prince on the success of the surgery the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques underwent recently, wishing the King continuous good health.

During the press conference he held today (Thursday), he announced that the briefing will be halted until after the Eid Al-Adha holidays, pointing out that the statistics and latest developments about COVID-19 will be through the main platforms allocated by the ministries of health and information.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Abdulaali, has revealed that 2,238 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Kingdom, bringing the total cases to 260,394. These include 44,269 active cases, still receiving medical care. Their health condition is mostly stable, with the exception of 2,170 critical cases. He said that the number of new recoveries has amounted to 3,092, bringing the total recoveries to date to 213,490. And 34 new deaths were reported, bringing the total deaths to 2,635. And the total COVID-19 tests have amounted to 2,900,000 tests.

Of the reported cases, 39% are female, and 61% are males. Only 6% of the reported cases are older persons, 10% are children, and 84% are adults, he said.

Al-Abdulaali added that everyone should abide by the precautionary measures during Eid Al-Adha celebrations and be keen to washing hands, covering nose and face, leaving safe distances from others, abiding by limited numbers of gatherings, avoiding hand-shaking, ensuring good ventilation, not sharing private tools, and avoiding meetings if symptoms are suspected. He underlined that hot weather will not stop the spread of the Coronavirus, pointing out that the deaths over the past weeks have been stable.

According to Dr. Al-Abdulaali, anyone who has symptoms or wants an assessment can use the self-assessment service on ‘Mawid’ application, or can visit one of the 237 (Tetamman) clinics devoted by MOH to serving individuals who show COVID-19 symptoms. Citizens who have questions can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937 Call Center, available 24/7. The call center is now made closer to everyone than ever. Citizens can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp application on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

