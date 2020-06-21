MOH CLARIFIES PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR COVID-19 HOME QUARANTINE

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 21 giugno 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH), through a video published on its Twitter page and (#Live Well) awareness platform, has highlighted the required precautionary measures for COVID-19 home quarantined patients with stable condition. MOH called on them to keep quiet and be psychologically stable in order to strengthen their immune system, and to use private utensils, preferably plastic ones, and making sure your room is always well ventilated.

MOH has reiterated the importance of wearing a face mask when receiving anything from anyone in the house, who also wears a mask, leaving a safe distance between them, sanitizing door handles after touching them. In addition, it called on patients to use delivery apps and to inform their caretakers if they have shortness of breath or any new symptoms.