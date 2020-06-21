domenica, Giugno 21, 2020
Agenparl

MOH CLARIFIES PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR COVID-19 HOME QUARANTINE

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 21 giugno 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH), through a video published on its Twitter page and (#Live Well) awareness platform, has highlighted the required precautionary measures for COVID-19 home quarantined patients with stable condition. MOH called on them to keep quiet and be psychologically stable in order to strengthen their immune system, and to use private utensils, preferably plastic ones, and making sure your room is always well ventilated.

MOH has reiterated the importance of wearing a face mask when receiving anything from anyone in the house, who also wears a mask, leaving a safe distance between them, sanitizing door handles after touching them. In addition, it called on patients to use delivery apps and to inform their caretakers if they have shortness of breath or any new symptoms.   

MOH reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-19-006.aspx

