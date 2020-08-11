martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
MOH ANSWERS COVID-19 RELATED FAQS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mar 11 agosto 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has answered many of the frequently asked questions (FAQs) concerning Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), such as: What is the reason for different isolation period for confirmed cases and those in contact with them? When waiting for the result of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19, does a person transmit infection to others? How to deal with a dialysis patient after his infection is confirmed? What are mild symptoms that do not require hospital care?

MOH has published, via its COVID-19 Awareness Website, a set of answers to such FAQs and others, in addition to a number of health awareness tips and guidelines on how to deal with the virus and ways of its prevention.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-08-10-001.aspx

