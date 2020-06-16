MOH: 4,507 NEW COVID-19 CASES REPORTED, 43,147 TOTAL ACTIVE CASES

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mar 16 giugno 2020

​According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 4,507 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 132,048 cases, including 43,147 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 1,897 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. Also, 3,170 cases have been recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 87,890 cases, all praise is due to Allah.

MOH added that these new reported cases were distributed as follows: 1,658 in Riyadh, 413 in Jeddah, 389 in Makkah, 270 in Dammam, 205 in Hofuf, 183 in Qatif, 130 in Taif, 125 in Madinah, 89 in Khobar, 85 Khamis Mushayt, 55 in Abha, 53 in Jubail, 45 in Safwa, 45 in Al-Mubarraz, 39 in Buraydah, 38 in Dhahran, 36 in Hafr Al-Batin, 36 in Al-Kharj, 28 in Yanbu, 27 in Al-Muzahimiyah, 26 in Hotat Bani Tamim, 24 in Najran, 23 in Al-Rass, 21 in Wadi Al-Dawasir, 20 in Al-Baha, 18 in Khafji, 17 in Diriyah, 15 in Unaizah, 15 in Ras Tanura, 14 in Hail, 14 in Tabuk, 13 in Muhayil Asir, 12 in Bisha, 12 in Sharurah, 12 in Afif, 11 in Qusaybaa, 11 in Khulais, 9 in Al-Mandaq, 9 in Al-Khurma, 9 in Al-Namas, 9 in , Jazan, 8 Oyoun Al-Jawa, 8 in Al-Olaya village, 8 in Al-Dayer, 8 in Huraymala, 7 in Sarat Ubaida, 7 in Nairiya, 6 in Layla, 6 in Al-Bukaireyyah, 6 in Al-Mithnab, 6 in Baish, 6 in Rabigh, 6 in Arar, 5 in Ranyah, 5 in Al-Jafr, 5 in Al-Madhah, 5 in Balsamer, 5 in Rijal Almaa, 5 in Abqaiq, 5 in Al-Eidabi, 5 in Ruwaida Al-Ardh, 4 in Al-Qalwa, 4 in Riyadh Al Khabra, 4 in Badr Al-Janoub, 4 in Al-Bejadyah, 4 in Al-Sulayyil, 4 in Rafaye Al-Jamsh, 4 in Wethylan, 3 in Al-Oyoun, 3 in Sakaka, 3 in Al-Hanakiyah, 3 in Al-Nabhaniyah, 3 in Dhahran Al-Janoub, 3 in Ahad Rufaida, 3 in Urayarah, 3 in Yidma, 3 in Al-Rain, 3 in Dhurma, 2 in Al-Quraia, 2 in Dhulam, 2 in Al-Harajah, 2 in Tanuma, 2 in Al-Darb, 2 in Sabya, 2 in Al-Leith, 2 in Rafha, 2 in Dawadmi, 2 in Sajer, in addition to one case in each of Al-Aqiq, Al-Qura, Baljurashi, Dumat Al-Jandal, Mayqoua, Tabarjal, Khayber, Mahd Adh-Dhahab, Al-Asyah, Al-Badaye, Al-Qwarah, Dharyah, Namirah, Al-Muwaih, Al-Sahn, Umm Al-Dom, Tathleeth, Baqa’a, Al-Tuwal, Ahad Al-Masarihah, Al-Uwayqilah, Al-Dilam, Al-Majma’a, Al-Quway`iyah, Marat, Nvi, Shaqra, Tamir, and Thadiq. Moreover, 39 new deaths have been reported in Makkah; bringing the total deaths to 1,011.

Furthermore, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has jumped to 7,915,335 cases, of which 3,778,159 cases have recovered to date. As for the COVID-19 death toll, it has jumped to 433,490.

MOH highlighted that the virus is very dangerous and rapidly spreading, and the infection is transmitted from anyone at any age, while the most vulnerable groups are the elderly and those suffering from chronic or respiratory diseases. Hence, MOH has called all people to keen to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against coronavirus, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area.

MOH reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-16-006.aspx