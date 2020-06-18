MOH: 4,267 NEW COVID-19 CASES, 50% OF PATIENTS IN ICUS SUFFER CHRONIC DISEASES

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), gio 18 giugno 2020

On Tuesday, the Assistant Minister of Health and MOH spokesman, Dr. Muhammad Al-Abdulaali, held the daily COVID-19 briefing, which also hosted the Assistant Deputy Minister of Health for Primary Health Care, Dr. Khalid Al-Abdulkarim.

The MOH spokesman noted that 4,267 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the Kingdom, bringing the total cases in to 136,315 cases, including 45,723 active cases, receiving the medical care they may be in need of. Of these, there are 1,910 critical cases, whereas the health condition of the rest is stable.

Al-Abdulaali mentioned that, of the new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,629 were reported in Riyadh, 477 in Jeddah, 224 in Makkah, 200 in Hofuf, 192 in Dammam,132 in Al-Khobar, 116 in al-Qatif, 100 in Madinah, 95 in Khamis Mishait, 80 in Al-Mubriz, 77 in Abha, 71 in Al-Kharj, 65 in Taif, 56 in Buraidah, 56 in Al-Jubail, 54 in Al-Deriyah, 50 in Safwi, 31 in Wadi Al-Dawasser, 24 in Najran, 22 in Yanbu, 22 in Hail, 22 in Al-Mazahimiyah, 18 in Bisha, 17 in Al-Rass, 17 in Unaizah, 17 in Huraimela, 16 in Al-Daer, 15 in Al-Darb, 14 in Jazan, 14 in Hotat Bani Tamim, 13 in Sharourah, 12 in Majmaah, 12 in Al-Quaieyah, 11 in Al-Nuairiyah, 10 in Samitah, 10 in Darma, 9 in Uhud Rufaidah, 9 in Tabuk, 8 in Wadi bin Hishbil, 8 Qaryat Al-Ulya, 8 in Hafr Al-Batin, 8 in Al-Edabi, 8 in Duba, 7 in Al-Muzeilef, 7 in Tebal, 7 in Al-Dalam, 6 in Al-Jafr, 6 in Dhahran Al-Janoub, 6 in Al-Khafji, 6 in Al-Dhahran, 6 in Bish, 6 in Layla, 5 in Al-Oyoun, 5 in Al-Baha, 5 in Al-Bukairiyah, 5 in Al-Harjah, 5 in Ras Tannourah, 4 in Qalwah, 4 in Al-Badaye, 4 in Oyoun Al-Jawa, 4 in Raniah, 4 in Billasmar, 4 in Uraierah, 4 in Fursan, 4 in Rabigh, 4 in Al-Sulail, 4 in Ruwaidat Al-Ard, 4 in Salwa, 3 in Riyadh Al-Khabra, 3 in Qunfudah, 3 in Umm Al-Doum, 3 in Al-Maddah, 3 in Al-Bashayer, 3 in Baqiq, 3 in Thadiq, 3 in Al-Asiah, 2 in Bijarshi, 2 in Tabarjal, 2 in Al-Nabhaniyah, 2 in Al-Moyah, 2 in Sarat Ubaidah, 2 in Al-Bat’ha, 2 in Al-Aredah, 2 in Al-Tuwal, 2 in Al-Laith, 2 in Arar, 2 in Rafha, 2 in Al-Mikhwah, and one case in Al-Mithnab, Al-Khurmah, Al-Sahan, Al-Furshah, Al-Hinakiyah, Al-Nimas, Al-Qamha, Tannoumah, Milaiha, Al-Ghazala, Al-Haet, Al-Shinan, Abu Arish, Sebia, Adham, Hobouna, Al-Shebah, Al-Dawadmi, Al-Hariq, Mirrat, Rimah, Sajir, Shaqra, and Shuwaq.

Of the cases reported today, 51% are Saudi citizens, and 49% are non-Saudi residents. About 31% of the cases are females, and 69% are males. Only 4% of the reported cases are older persons, 9% are children, and 87% are adults.

According to Al-Abdulaali, the number of new recoveries has amounted to 1,650, bringing the total recoveries to date to 89,540. And 41 new deaths were reported, bringing the total deaths to 1,052. As for COVID-19 testing, 17,629 new tests were conducted today, bringing the total tests so far to 1,144,282. He mentioned that 80%, or more, of the cases receiving critical care are aged 30 years old or older, that two thirds of those cases need respirators, and that 50% of them suffer from chronic diseases.

Addressing everyone, Al-Abdulaali said: “You are concerned about your health, and want to get reassured? You can undergo a COVID-19 test by using ‘Mawid’ application. Those willing to get a laboratory test could do so through ‘Sehhaty’ application. As for those showing symptoms, they can head to one of ‘Tataman’ clinics.”

According to Dr. Al-Abdulaali, anyone who has symptoms or wants an assessment can use the self-assessment service on ‘Mawid’ application. Citizens who have questions can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937 Call Center, available 24/7. The call center is now made closer to everyone than ever. Citizens can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp application on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

The MOH spokesman stated that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has jumped to 8,044,839 cases, of which 3,883,390 cases have recovered to date. As for the COVID-19 death toll, it has jumped to 437,266.

For his part, the Assistant Deputy Minister of Health for Primary Health Care, Dr. Khalid Al-Abdulkarim, reiterated the importance of adhering to the preventive measures, such as: putting on a face-mask when going out, commit oneself to social distancing, and washing and sanitizing hands regularly. He also underscored behaviors that boost the immunity, such as getting sufficient sleep, increasing the intake of vitamins, drinking much water, and quitting smoking.

