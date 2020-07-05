MOH: 4,128 NEW COVID-19 CASES, 1,823,763 TOTAL LAB TESTS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 05 luglio 2020

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 4,128 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported today (Wednesday) in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 205,929 cases, including 60,815 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 2,295 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. Also, 2,642 cases have been recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 143,256 cases, all praise is due to Allah. About 37% of the new reported cases are females, and 63% are males. Only 4% of the reported cases are older persons, 10% are children, and 86% are adults.

MOH stated that these new cases were distributed as follows: 360 in Riyadh, 315 in Dammam, 217 in Hofuf, 214 in Qatif, 212 in Makkah, 204 in Taif, 201 in Khamis Mushayt, 175 in Al-Mubarraz, 169 in Jeddah, 151 in Khobar, 142 in Madinah, 140 in Dhahran, 125 in Abha, 107 in Al-Kharj, 104 in Bisha, 90 in Najran, 71 in Buraydah, 67 in Hafr Al-Batin, 61 in Ahad Rufaida, 46 in Al-Oyoun, 44 in Tabuk, 43 in Hail, 42 in Wadi Al-Dawasir, 39 in Unaizah, 36 in Al-Namas, 32 in Al-Jubail, 32 in Safwa, 32 in Sharurah, 28 in Sabt Al-Alaya, 28 in Al-Sulayyil, 26 in Dhahran Al-Janoub, 24 in Tanumah, 23 in Sabya, 22 in Al-Jafr, 22 in Balsamer, 21 in Wadi Bin Hashbal, 20 in Biqayq, 19 in Sakaka, 19 in Ras Tanura, 18 in Al-Mithnab, 18 in Abu Arish, 14 in Al-Khafji, 13 in Jazan, 12 in Samtah, 11 in Hotat Sudair, 10 in Oyoun Al-Jawa, 10 in Arar, 10 in Al-Majma’a, 10 in Thadiq, 9 in Urayarah, 9 in Hotat Bani Tamim, 8 in Yanbu, 8 in Al-Mahani, 8 in Ranyah, 8 in Ahad al-Masarihah, 8 in Yidma, 7 in Al-Rass, 7 in Rigel Almaa, 7 in Al-Bashayer, 7 in Tathleeth, 7 in Baish, 6 in Al-Mandaq, 6 in Turubah, 6 in Al-Darb, 5 in Riyadh Al-Khubara, 5 in Al-Olaya Village, 5 in Al-Layth, 4 in Al-Aqiq, 4 in Thurayban, 4 in Bareq, 4 in Al-Eidabi, 4 in Al-Dayer, 4 in Habouna, 4 in Al-Zulfi, 4 in Dhurma, 3 in Al-Ula, 3 in Al-Bukayriyah, 3 in Al-Qawara, 3 in Dharyah, 3 in Al-Qunfudhah, 3 in Namira, 3 in Muhayil Asir, 3 in Al-Nairiya, 3 in Al-Batha, 3 in Al-Tuwal, 3 in Khabash, 3 in Al-Quwayiyah, 3 in Al-Rain, 3 in Ruwaida Al-Ardh, 2 in Tabarjal, 2 in Wadi Al-Fare, 2 in Al-Hanakiyah, 2 in Khayber, 2 in Al-Haditha, 2 in Al-Quoz, 2 in Um Al-Doom, 2 in Tabalah, 2 in Baqa’a, 2 in Mawqaq, 2 in Al-Mawsim, 2 in Azlam, 2 in Badr Al-Janoub, 2 in Rafha, 2 in Huraymala, 2 in Al-Wajh, 2 in Dhuba, 2 in Qilwah, 2 in Maiqou, 2 in Al-Ayes, in addition to one case in each of Al-Aridha, Baljurashi, Qilwah, Mayqou, Al-Ayes, Mahd Al-Dhahab, Al-Asyah, Al-Ba’eh, Al-Nabhaniyah, Al-Qurayyat, Al-Muzailif, Khurma, Al-Moya, Al-Sahn, Dhulam, Maysan, Al-Qahmah, Mulaijah, Salwa, Saihat, Qaisumah, Al-Shamli, Thebiyah, Al-Shannan, Al-Harth, Thar, and Shaqra. Moreover, 56 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 1,858.

Regarding the lab tests in the Kingdom, 52,135 new lab tests have been performed; bringing the total tests to date to 1,823,763. Furthermore, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has jumped to 11,091,409, of which 5,889,330 cases have recovered to date. As for the COVID-19 death toll, it has jumped to 525,470.

Besides, MOH has called all people to keen to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against coronavirus, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area.

MOH reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-07-04-002.aspx