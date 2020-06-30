MOH: 3,943 NEW COVID-19 CASES, 2,285 CRITICAL CASES

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mar 30 giugno 2020

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 3,943 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported today (Saturday) in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 186,436 cases, including 57,719 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 2,285 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. Also, 2,363 cases have been recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 127,118 cases, all praise is due to Allah.

“About 34% of the new reported cases are females, and 66% are males. Only 5% of the reported cases are older persons, 10% are children, and 85% are adults,” MOH stated.

MOH added that these new cases were distributed as follows: 433 in Al-Hofuf, 363 in Riyadh, 357 in Dammam, 263 in Makkah, 219 in Qatif, 212 in Jeddah, 208 in Taif, 196 in Al-Mubarraz, 169 in Madinah, 166 in Abha, 134 in Khamis Mushayt, 103 in Al-Khobar, 86 in Hafr Al-Batin, 76 in Dhahran, 67 in Jubail, 61 in Muhayil Asir, 59 in Buraydah, 57 in Hail, 49 in Safwa, 40 in Unaizah, 39 in Najran, 31 in Bisha, 22 in Biqayq, 22 in Hotat Sudair, 21 in Ras Tanura, 20 in Al-Khafji, 20 in Al-Kharj, 20 in Al-Majma’a, 19 in Al-Oyoun, 19 in Tabuk, 18 in Samtah, 17 in Yanbu, 16 in Al-Jafr, 14 in Al-Asiyah, 14 in Al-Namas, 12 in Thurayban, 12 in Al-Nairiya, 10 in Al-Mithnab, 10 in Mulaijah, 10 in Hotat Bani Tamim, 8 in Al-Ula, 8 in Al-Bukayriyah, 8 in Al-Olaya Village, 8 in Jazan, 8 in Sharurah, 8 in Wadi Al-Dawasir, 7 in Al-Badaye, 7 in Oyoun Al-Jawa, 7 in Al-Batha, 7 in Baqa’a, 6 in Al-Mahani, 6 in Ranyah, 6 in Al-Harajah, 6 in Rijal Almaa, 6 in Al-Eidabi, 5 in Al-Makhwah, 5 in Balsamer, 5 in Al-Bashayer, 5 in Tathleeth, 5 in Thadiq, 4 in Al-Qaisumah, 4 in Al-Aridha, 4 in Rabigh, 4 in Arar, 4 in Al-Dawadmi, 3 in Al-Baha, 3 in Baljurashi, 3 in Al-Nabhaniyah, 3 in Al-Qawara, 3 in Dharyah, 3 in Riyadh Al-Khabra, 3 in Turubah, 3 in Dhahran Al-Janoub, 3 in Al-Shamli, 3 in Habouna, 3 in Thar, 3 in Al-Dilam, 3 in Wethylan, 3 in Al-Beda, 3 in Al-Wajh, 3 in Dhuba, 2 in Al-Qura, 2 in Al-Quoz, 2 in Al-Moya, 2 in Al-Sahn, 2 in Al-Qahmah, 2 in Ahad Rufaida, 2 in Mawqaq, 2 in Abu Arish, 2 in Al-Mawsim, 2 in Al-Harth, 2 in Baish, 2 in Sabya, 2 in Ahad Al-Masarihah, 2 in Khulis, 2 in Badr Al-Janoub, 2 in Yidma, 2 in Ramah, 2 in Sajer, 2 in Shaqra, in addition to one case in each of Al-Mandaq, Qalwa, Khayber, Mahd Al Dhahab, Oqlat Al-Suqoor, Al-Muzailif, Qeya, Al Madhah, Tanumah, Salwa, Urayarah, Thebiyah, Al-Hait, Al-Darb, Al-Tuwal, Khabash, Umluj, Ad-Diriyah, Dhurma, Huraymala, Tamir, and Haql. Moreover, 48 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 1,599.

Regarding the lab tests in the Kingdom, 45,104 new lab tests have been performed; bringing the total tests to date to 1,591,141.

Furthermore, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has jumped to 10,154,098, of which 5,147,436 cases have recovered to date. As for the COVID-19 death toll, it has jumped to 502,048.

Besides, MOH has called all people to keen to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against coronavirus, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area.

MOH reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-29-005.aspx