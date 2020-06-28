domenica, Giugno 28, 2020
MOH: 3,927 NEW COVID-19 CASES, 178,504 TOTAL CASES

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 28 giugno 2020

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 3,927 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported today (Saturday) in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 178,504 cases, including 54,865 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 2,045 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. Also, 1,657 cases have been recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 122,128 cases, all praise is due to Allah. Only 5% of the reported cases are older persons, 10% are children, and 85% are adults.

MOH added that these new cases were distributed as follows: 535 in Al-Hofuf, 408 in Makkah, 399 in Dammam, 234 in Abha, 209 in Khamis Mushayt, 203 in Taif, 181 in Riyadh, 171 in Jeddah, 160 in Qatif, 130 in Madinah, 108 in Al-Khobar, 80 in Muhayil Asir, 79 in Hail, 77 in Buraydah, 61 in Jubail, 46 in Najran, 42 in Tabuk, 35 in Sabya, 33 in Mubarraz, 33 in Al-Namas, 29 in Dhahran, 29 in Safwa, 28 in Hafr Al-Batin, 27 in Al-Jafr, 23 in Al-Harajah, 22 in Biqayq, 21 in Al-Oyoun, 21 in Al-Rass, 20 in Unaizah, 20 in Samtah, 20 in Sharurah, 19 in Bisha, 16 in Jazan, 16 in Wadi Al-Dawasir, 14 in Al-Madhah, 14 in Al-Olaya village, 13 in Al-Mandaq, 13 in Al-Mithnab, 13 in Ras Tanura, 13 in Al-Darb, 13 in Baish, 12 in Wadi Bin Hashbal, 12 in Abu Arish, 10 in Yanbu, 10 in Riyadh Al-Khubara, 10 in Al-Majardah, 9 in Ahad Rufaida, 9 in Al-Bashayer, 8 in Ranyah, 8 in Sabbath Al-Alaya, 8 in Rabigh, 8 in Thadiq, 7 in Sakaka, 7 in Al-Bukayriyah, 7 in Al-Khurma, 7 in Rijal Alma, 7 in Tabalah, 7 in Khulais, 6 in Wadi Al-Fare, 6 in Qeya, 6 in Sager, 5 in Mahd Al-Dhahab, 5 in Al-Badaye, 5 in Al-Sahn, 5 in Sarat Ubaida, 5 in Tathleeth, 4 in Al-Baha, 4 in Dumat Al-Jandal, 4 in Balsamer, 4 in Al-Nuairiyah, 4 in Urayarah, 4 in Qaisumah, 3 in Al-Qura, 3 in Baljurashi, 3 in Tabarjal, 3 in Al-Ula, 3 in Oyoun Al-Jawa, 3 in Al-Muwaih, 3 in Al-Eidabi, 3 in Habouna, 3 in Al-Uwayqilah, 3 in Arar, 3 in Ramah, 3 in Ruwaida Al-Ardh, 2 in Qilwah, 2 in Al-Qahmah, 2 in Dhahran Al-Janoub, 2 in Mulaijah, 2 in Saihat, 2 in Al-Mawsim, 2 in Ahad Al-Masarihah, 2 in Al-Kamil, 2 in Khabash, 2 in Wethylan, 2 in Al-Hanakiyah, 2 in Al-Asiyah, 2 in Al-Nabhaniyah, 2 in Dharyah, 2 in Al-Qunfudhah, in addition to one case in each of Al-Muzaylif, Thurayban, Al-Mahani, Turubah, Tanumah, Al-Khafji, Al-Batha, Al-Ghazala, Al-Shamli, Al-Shannan, Al-Aridha, Al-Tuwal, Thar, Turaif, Dhuba, Al-Haditha, Al-Makhwah, Al-Hamnah, Al-Ays, and Khayber. Moreover, 37 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 1,511. Regarding the lab tests in the Kingdom, 44,275 new lab tests have been performed; bringing the total tests to date to 1,562,504.

Furthermore, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has jumped to 9,815,246 cases, of which 4,961,236 cases have recovered to date. As for the COVID-19 death toll, it has jumped to 494,596.  

Besides, MOH has called all people to keen to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against coronavirus, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area.

MOH reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-27-002.aspx

