domenica, Giugno 14, 2020
MOH: 3,921 NEW COVID-19 CASES, 1,820 CRITICAL CASES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 14 giugno 2020

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 3,921 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported today (Friday) in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 119,942 cases, including 38,020 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 1,820 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. Also, 1,010 cases have been recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 81,029 cases, all praise is due to Allah.

“The new confirmed cases include 53% Saudi citizens and 47% non-Saudi residents. About 34% of the cases are females, and 66% are males. Only 5% of the reported cases are older persons, 10% are children, and 85% are adults,” MOH stated.

MOH added that these new cases were distributed as follows: 1,584 in Riyadh, 391 in Jeddah, 197 in Makkah, 192 in Al-Hafouf, 176 in Khobar, 144 in Madinah, 104 in Dammam, 93 in Al-Qatif, 93 in Al-Dariyah, 84 in Al-Mubaraz, 83 in Taif, 52 in Dhahran, 51 in Jubail, 42 in Al-Kharj, 39 in Abha, 32 in Safwa, 31 in Al-Jafer, 27 in Wadi ad Dawasir, 26 in Khamis Mushayt, 24 in Unaiza, 24 in Hail, 22 Al-Mazahmiyah, 22 in Hotat bani Tamim, 21 in Abqaiq, 21 in Najran, 19 in Al-Oyoun, 19 in Buraidah, 16 in Al-Ras, 16 in Tabuk, 14 in Yanbu, 14 in Arar, 13 in Hafr Al-Batin, 12 in Ras Tanurah, 12 in Heraimlah, 10 Afif, 9 in Ad Dawadmi, 8 in Al-Baha, 8 in Al-Namas, 8 in Mahayel Asir, 8 in Sharourah, 8 in Al-Quway’iyah, 7 in Ranya, 7 in Ad-Dilam, 6 in Al Bukayriyah, 6 Al-Khafji, 6 in Remah, 5 Al-Badaie, 5 in Al-Bijadiyah, 5 in Rafaie Al-Jamash, 5 in Rewaidat Al-Ardh, 4 in Al-Mikhwa, 4 in Thadiq, 3 in Ahad Rafidah, 3 in Baish, 3 in Adham, 3 in Layla, 3 in Al-Majmah, 2 in Tabarjal, 2 in Wadi Alfar, 2 Mahd Alzahab, 2 in Al Mithnab, 2 in Al-Qawra, 2 Uyun Al-Jiwa, 2 in Riyadh A-Khabra,  Al-Quoze, 2 in Almaya, 2 in Al-Madha, 2 Sarat Ubaida, 2 Wadi bin Hashbal, 2 in Qaryat Al-Ulya, 2 Salwa, 2 Sabia, 2 in Samtah, 2 in Al-Lith, 2 in Al-Ewaiqla, 2 in Rafha, 2 Al-Khasrah, 2 Al-Zulfi, 2 Murat, 2 Maiqua, and 1 case in Baljurashi, Al-Nabhaniyah, Qsiba, Uqlat As Suqour, Al-Mudhaylif, Al-Qunfudah, Al-Mehani, Zulum, Qiya, Um Addoum, Tanumah, Al-Bashaiyer, Bisha, Al-Batha, Al-Raith, Al-Dayer, Jazan, Khulays, Khabash, Yadmah, Al-Hareeq, Al-Rain, Al-Sulayil, Durma, Sajer, Shaqra, Withilan, Al-Wajeh, Umluj and Al-Qura. Moreover, 36 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 893.

Regarding the lab tests in the Kingdom, 27,324 new lab tests have been conducted; bringing the total tests to date to 1,069,636.

Furthermore, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has jumped to 7,534,325 cases, of which 3,555,492 cases have recovered to date. As for the COVID-19 death toll, it has jumped to 421,948.  

Besides, MOH has called all people to keen to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against coronavirus, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area.

MOH reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-12-002.aspx

